Kejriwal Slams BJP Over Alleged Voter Roll Manipulation
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, has accused the BJP of removing Purvanchalis from Delhi's voter rolls, linking the act to election tactics. He highlighted BJP President JP Nadda's controversial statements comparing Purvanchalis to Rohingyas, prompting further political tensions ahead of the elections.
Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi and the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, has leveled accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming they are conspiring to remove Purvanchali voters' names from electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February.
During a recent press conference, Kejriwal alleged that BJP President JP Nadda compared Purvanchalis living in Delhi to Rohingyas, igniting further political tensions. "We will not permit the erasure of names from the voter lists," Kejriwal vehemently stated, urging Purvanchali residents to resist interactions with BJP representatives.
AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh is poised to spearhead a campaign against what Kejriwal describes as a "conspiracy." This political exchange has led to intensified debates between AAP and BJP, with both parties accusing each other of leveraging immigrant communities in play for votes.
