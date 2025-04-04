South Korean President Ousted Amid Political Crisis
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office by the Constitutional Court for imposing martial law, leading to a significant political upheaval. This decision necessitates a new presidential election within 60 days, as Prime Minister Han Duck-soo steps in as acting president.
In a landmark decision, South Korea's Constitutional Court has removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office. The ousting comes after Yoon's controversial decision to impose martial law, which plunged the nation into its most severe political crisis in decades.
The court's ruling supports parliament's impeachment motion, requiring a new presidential election within 60 days, as Prime Minister Han Duck-soo assumes the role of acting president. The court criticized Yoon for overreaching his constitutional powers and undermining democracy.
The decision was met with celebrations from thousands who had gathered to demand Yoon's removal. Amidst ongoing unrest, Yoon also faces criminal charges, adding further tension to the political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
