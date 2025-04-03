Waqf (Amendment) Bill in nation's interest, opposition trying to derail, divert issue: Leader of House JP Nadda in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:39 IST
- Country:
- India
