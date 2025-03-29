JP Nadda Highlights Bihar's Transformative Journey Under BJP at 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'

JP Nadda, the BJP National President, spotlighted Bihar's significant contributions to history and democracy during the 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat Sneh Milan' event held in New Delhi, in tandem with the Bihar Diwas celebration.

Nadda, addressing the audience, praised Bihar as a cradle of democratic principles and lamented its plight under former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's rule. He highlighted the state's rejuvenation under BJP rule, noting the nation follows Purvanchal's lead.

Nadda emphasized tremendous infrastructural growth in Bihar and appreciated the support from Purvanchal people in Delhi for BJP's success. He underscored Bihar's cultural reach and integrity, citing developments like expressways and IIT Patna under PM Modi's leadership.

