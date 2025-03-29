Left Menu

JP Nadda Highlights Bihar's Transformative Journey Under BJP at 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'

BJP's JP Nadda addresses Bihar's historical contributions and developmental strides under BJP leadership at 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' event in New Delhi. Nadda criticizes former leadership under Lalu Prasad Yadav and emphasizes infrastructural progress and the cultural strength of Bihar amidst celebrations of Bihar Diwas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:40 IST
JP Nadda Highlights Bihar's Transformative Journey Under BJP at 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'
BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo: JP Nadda/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JP Nadda, the BJP National President, spotlighted Bihar's significant contributions to history and democracy during the 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat Sneh Milan' event held in New Delhi, in tandem with the Bihar Diwas celebration.

Nadda, addressing the audience, praised Bihar as a cradle of democratic principles and lamented its plight under former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's rule. He highlighted the state's rejuvenation under BJP rule, noting the nation follows Purvanchal's lead.

Nadda emphasized tremendous infrastructural growth in Bihar and appreciated the support from Purvanchal people in Delhi for BJP's success. He underscored Bihar's cultural reach and integrity, citing developments like expressways and IIT Patna under PM Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025