The Fall of Yoon Suk Yeol: A High-Stakes Political Reckoning

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's former president, was removed from office amid a storm of political and personal turmoil. The once-powerful ex-prosecutor faced impeachment for declaring martial law without sufficient cause, a move the Constitutional Court deemed unconstitutional.

Yoon's presidency, which began with a promise to fight corruption, deteriorated into scandal after scandal. His wife's alleged acceptance of inappropriate gifts, coupled with accusations of stock manipulation, cast a shadow over his administration and led to significant political defeats.

Despite achieving notable foreign policy successes, Yoon's inability to manage internal political strife ultimately led to his downfall. His decisions, particularly surrounding the controversial martial law declaration, alienated critical allies and further isolated him in his presidential role.

