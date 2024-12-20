Strengthening Ties: Indian Army Vice Chief's Strategic Visit to Vietnam

In a significant move to bolster defence relations, Indian Army Vice Chief, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, attended the 80th-anniversary celebrations of the Vietnam People's Army in Hanoi. The official visit, spanning December 19-21, aims to deepen the India-Vietnam defence partnership.

During the visit, Lt Gen Subramani partook in the commemorative events at the National Convention Centre, underscoring the longstanding cooperation between the two nations. On the visit's final day, he is set to lay a wreath at the Mausoleum of Ho Chi Minh, honoring Vietnam's first President and symbolizing respect for the nation's heritage.

The tour's initial stages included attending the Vietnam International Defence Expo, showcasing India's advancements in defence technology, and visiting cultural sites like the Military History Museum and the Temple of Literature, highlighting Vietnam's rich history. Meetings with India's Ambassador to Vietnam, Sandeep Arya, further reinforced the commitment to mutual security and collaboration. This visit underscores the robust and ongoing defence ties that link India and Vietnam in their shared pursuit of peace in the region.

