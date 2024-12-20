Growing US Influence on EU Energy Trade
Germany imports 90% of its LNG from the U.S., according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump warned the EU of potential tariffs unless the bloc reduces its trade deficit by increasing oil and gas transactions with the U.S.
In a significant revelation, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany imports a staggering 90% of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States.
This statement came on the heels of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's remarks, which signaled a potential shift in trade dynamics.
Trump warned that the European Union could face tariffs if the bloc fails to address its trade deficit with the U.S. by boosting oil and gas trades with the American market.
