Mazagon Dock Delivers Cutting-Edge Warships to Indian Navy, Strengthening Maritime Power

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) announced on Friday the delivery of two significant warships, Nilgiri and Surat, to the Indian Navy. The handover features the First Stealth Frigate of the Project 17A Class and the Fourth Stealth Destroyer of the Project 15B Class, designated as Yard 12707 (SURAT).

According to an official statement, the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau designed both vessels, built by MDL while the Warship Overseeing Team in Mumbai monitored the progress. The acceptance documents were signed by Sanjeev Singhal, Chairman and Managing Director of MDL, and Rear Admiral R Adhisrinivasan, CSO (Tech) at MDL, with the presence of MDL Directors and the respective Commanding Officers of Surat and Nilgiri.

Nilgiri, as the first ship of Project 17A Class, integrates advanced technology comparable to top global standards. Designed indigenously, it emphasizes improved survivability, stealth, and superior maneuverability. It features state-of-the-art weapons systems capable of full-spectrum maritime warfare operations and symbolizes India's self-reliant warship design under the 'Make in India' policy.

Surat, a formidable platform of Project 15B, is equipped with supersonic BrahMos missiles and Barak-8 MR-SAM, enhancing its maritime warfare capability. It integrates indigenous anti-submarine weapons, underscoring India's push for indigenous defense technologies. Delivered ahead of schedule, Surat exemplifies MDL's excellence and commitment to global standards.

With a 72% indigenous content rate, compared to its predecessors, Surat represents India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, fostering a developed ecosystem of sub-vendors. Mazagon Dock's ongoing warship and submarine production plays a pivotal role in India's self-reliance in naval defense manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)