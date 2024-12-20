Left Menu

Volkswagen Faces Turbulence as Wage Negotiations Continue

Volkswagen is engaged in prolonged negotiations with labour leaders over pay and jobs to avoid mass strikes. The talks arose due to the need to compete with cheaper Chinese rivals and slower electric vehicle adoption. Draft proposals are in play, with decisions on plant closures pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:37 IST
Volkswagen Faces Turbulence as Wage Negotiations Continue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Volkswagen is nearing a pivotal deal with its labour leaders following prolonged negotiations over wages and employment terms, aimed at averting widespread strikes. However, the outcome remains uncertain as Europe's largest automaker contends with cost-cutting measures amid competition from more affordable Chinese rivals and tepid demand in Europe.

IG Metall is set to brief the media on the negotiation status, a day after 100,000 workers staged Volkswagen's largest strikes in its 87-year history, protesting wage reductions and potential plant closures. Despite initial progress, sources suggest draft proposals could still be rejected by company boards or worker commissions.

Negotiations continue with a focus on securing a deal before Christmas. Amid plans for potential plant sales and closures, analysts stress the impact of strike threats on financial targets, as investor confidence wavers with Porsche SE, a major stakeholder, warning of possible significant impairments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024