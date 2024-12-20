Call for Justice: Farmer's Plea for MSP Law Reaches Supreme Court
Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a Punjab farmer leader, continues his fast-unto-death for over 25 days, urging the Supreme Court to instruct the Centre to provide a legal minimum support price for crops. Despite his deteriorating health, Dallewal emphasizes the importance of fulfilling promises made to farmers to prevent suicides.
- Country:
- India
Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent Punjab farmer leader, has reached the 25th day of his fast-unto-death, pleading with the Supreme Court for intervention. His demand is for the Centre to sanction a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) on agricultural produce, a long-pending promise.
Dallewal, a 70-year-old cancer patient, has been staging his protest at the Khanauri border, advocating for farmer rights amidst a critical health decline. His hunger strike is a desperate measure to draw attention to the plight of farmers and the suicides resulting from government policies deemed detrimental.
The Supreme Court has left decisions regarding his hospitalization to the Punjab government, as doctors report his weakening condition. The ongoing protest highlights the urgency of establishing an MSP law, which experts argue is key to uplifting the rural economy and supporting struggling farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
State govt committed to strengthening rural economy: CM Sukhu as delegation thanks him for increase in milk procurement price
Greater Noida Farmers on Hunger Strike for Rights
Farmers' Hunger Strike Intensifies: Calls for Government Accountability
Punjab's Fight for Farmers' Rights: Dallewal's Hunger Strike Intensifies
Punjab Farmers' Stand: A Hunger Strike for Change