Call for Justice: Farmer's Plea for MSP Law Reaches Supreme Court

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent Punjab farmer leader, has reached the 25th day of his fast-unto-death, pleading with the Supreme Court for intervention. His demand is for the Centre to sanction a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) on agricultural produce, a long-pending promise.

Dallewal, a 70-year-old cancer patient, has been staging his protest at the Khanauri border, advocating for farmer rights amidst a critical health decline. His hunger strike is a desperate measure to draw attention to the plight of farmers and the suicides resulting from government policies deemed detrimental.

The Supreme Court has left decisions regarding his hospitalization to the Punjab government, as doctors report his weakening condition. The ongoing protest highlights the urgency of establishing an MSP law, which experts argue is key to uplifting the rural economy and supporting struggling farmers.

