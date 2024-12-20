Left Menu

Call for Justice: Farmer's Plea for MSP Law Reaches Supreme Court

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a Punjab farmer leader, continues his fast-unto-death for over 25 days, urging the Supreme Court to instruct the Centre to provide a legal minimum support price for crops. Despite his deteriorating health, Dallewal emphasizes the importance of fulfilling promises made to farmers to prevent suicides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:50 IST
Jagjit Singh Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent Punjab farmer leader, has reached the 25th day of his fast-unto-death, pleading with the Supreme Court for intervention. His demand is for the Centre to sanction a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) on agricultural produce, a long-pending promise.

Dallewal, a 70-year-old cancer patient, has been staging his protest at the Khanauri border, advocating for farmer rights amidst a critical health decline. His hunger strike is a desperate measure to draw attention to the plight of farmers and the suicides resulting from government policies deemed detrimental.

The Supreme Court has left decisions regarding his hospitalization to the Punjab government, as doctors report his weakening condition. The ongoing protest highlights the urgency of establishing an MSP law, which experts argue is key to uplifting the rural economy and supporting struggling farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

