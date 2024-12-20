Sahyadri Farms Raises Rs 390 Crore to Revolutionize Indian Agriculture

Sahyadri Farms, a leading horticulture platform, has successfully raised Rs 390 crore in a funding round spearheaded by Responsability and GEF Capital. Existing investors including FMO, Proparco, Incofin, and Korys played a key role in this crucial investment.

With the capital infusion, Sahyadri Farms aims to expand its climate-resilient offerings, focusing on patented varieties of table grapes and citrus fruits. The company plans to bolster its packhouse and processing facilities for fruits, vegetables, and value-added products such as aseptic, IQF, freeze-dried items, juice concentrates, and dry fruits.

Boasting a network of 25,000 farmers, Sahyadri Farms is committed to sustainable farming practices, emphasizing soil regeneration, climate adaptation, and women's participation. The firm, founded in 2011, has doubled its revenue to Rs 1,482 crore in FY24 and maintains robust profitability, targeting a 40% annual growth over the next five years with aspirations of public listing.

(With inputs from agencies.)