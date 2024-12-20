Left Menu

Fidelity Investments Sells Stake in Granules India

Fidelity Investments has divested a 1.3% stake in Granules India, amounting to Rs 191 crore, through open market transactions on the NSE. Several mutual funds and insurance companies acquired the shares. Additionally, BlackRock purchased shares in Protean eGov Technologies in a separate BSE transaction, valued at Rs 90 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:15 IST
Fidelity Investments Sells Stake in Granules India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Fidelity Investments divested a 1.3% stake in Granules India, equivalent to Rs 191 crore, through open market transactions. The US-based investment giant utilized three of its arms—Fidelity India Fund, Dendana Invest Mauritius, and Fidelity Funds - India Focus Fund—to sell shares of the Hyderabad-based drug firm.

The shares, 32 lakh in total, were offloaded at an average price of Rs 596 each, as per National Stock Exchange (NSE) data. Notable buyers included Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Paulomi Ketankumar Doshi, Bandhan MF, Edelweiss MF, ITI MF, SBI Life Insurance, and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company. Granules India's shares fell 1.51% to close at Rs 591 per piece on the NSE.

In a separate stock exchange transaction on the BSE, BlackRock acquired a 1.1% stake, or 4.51 lakh shares, in Protean eGov Technologies for Rs 90 crore. BlackRock, through its affiliate iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, purchased the shares at an average price of Rs 1,999.11 each. Protean eGov Technologies' shares increased by 1.65%, landing at Rs 2,005.65 apiece on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024