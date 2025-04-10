Left Menu

BlackRock's Bold Bet: Investing Big in Adani's Infrastructure Amid Scrutiny

BlackRock has become the largest subscriber of Adani Group's USD 750-million private bond issuance. This action comes despite scrutiny over a US DOJ indictment involving the group. The investment is set to fund the acquisition of ITD Cementation and other growth efforts, signaling confidence in Adani's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:51 IST
BlackRock's Bold Bet: Investing Big in Adani's Infrastructure Amid Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Funds managed by BlackRock, the global investment behemoth, have emerged as the largest subscribers of a USD 750-million private bond issuance by the Adani Group.

The US-based asset manager, which oversees USD 12 trillion in assets, has committed to one-third of the issuance—carrying a tenure of 3-5 years—according to sources familiar with the matter.

This investment comes as Adani Group faces scrutiny following a US Department of Justice indictment in a bribery case. BlackRock's involvement marks its first private placement into India's infrastructure, a sector it is increasingly optimistic about.

BlackRock Chairman Larry Fink had highlighted in January 2024 the potential in infrastructure investment as part of a broader USD 12.5-billion acquisition strategy, saying infrastructure represented exciting long-term investment opportunities amid global economic shifts.

Five other institutional investors have also participated in the Adani Group's latest capital raise, including funds managed by Sona Asset Management. The USD 750 million bond, issued by Renew Exim DMCC, will fund the acquisition of ITD Cementation and other ventures.

The Adani Group regards BlackRock's entry as a vote of confidence amidst fundraising uncertainties due to the DOJ probe. BlackRock's actions suggest they see no major operational disruptions ahead for Adani.

This is Adani's second private dollar bond issuance, following a USD 200 million raise for Australian port operations. Renew Exim raised funds to support Adani's strategic acquisition of ITD Cementation, an asset crucial for its engineering growth ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025