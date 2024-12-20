SEBI Unveils Uniform Data Sharing Policy for Stock Exchanges

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced a new uniform data sharing policy on Friday, targeting stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories. This initiative focuses on balancing data access for research purposes while maintaining privacy and confidentiality standards.

This new policy categorizes data into two groups: publicly shareable and non-public data, specifically designed to aid academic research. The public data will include aggregated statistics and anonymized market information, whereas sensitive data will be strictly controlled, safeguarding personal and confidential information.

Stock exchanges, depositories, and clearing corporations are instructed to categorize their data accordingly and submit the lists to SEBI within 60 days. Moreover, researchers will need to justify their data requests. This policy is effective immediately, with MIIs required to report implementation within three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)