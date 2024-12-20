Delhi Court Upholds FIR Against Professor Over Gyanvapi Mosque Post
The Delhi High Court has ruled against quashing an FIR filed against Delhi University Professor Ratan Lal for a provocative social media post concerning the Gyanvapi Mosque. Justice Chandra Dhari Singh deemed Lal's comments as disturbing societal harmony and found his freedom of expression rights not absolute.
The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea to quash the First Information Report (FIR) against Delhi University Professor Ratan Lal, who faced accusations over a contentious social media post about the Gyanvapi Mosque. In 2022, Lal posted remarks on social media regarding a structure resembling a 'Shiva Linga' found at the mosque.
In an order, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh opined that the professor's actions disturbed societal harmony. The court highlighted that Lal, despite his academic status, has no unrestricted right to make contentious remarks, as freedom of expression is not absolute. The FIR was filed following complaints about his social media post.
The complaint, lodged by Shiwal Bhalla, initiated the FIR on May 18, 2022, under clauses 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, at the Cyber Police Station in Maurice Nagar, Delhi. Lal, who was arrested on May 20, 2022, was granted bail shortly after. The ongoing FIR affects his career advancement and international travel plans.
