Left Menu

Defence Ministry Inks Major Artillery Deal with L&T for K9 VAJRA-T Guns

The Indian Ministry of Defence has finalized a substantial contract with Larsen & Toubro Limited for 155 mm K9 VAJRA-T artillery guns at Rs 7,628.70 crore. This procurement is set to modernize artillery, boost operational capabilities, and generate significant employment, aligning with the Make-in-India initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:59 IST
Defence Ministry Inks Major Artillery Deal with L&T for K9 VAJRA-T Guns
Senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and representatives of Larsen & Toubro Limited (Pic/Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Defence has solidified a major contract with Larsen & Toubro Limited, valued at Rs 7,628.70 crore, for the acquisition of 155 mm/52 calibre K9 VAJRA-T self-propelled tracked artillery guns under the Buy (Indian) category.

The deal was signed by high-ranking officials from the Ministry and representatives of L&T in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

This strategic procurement aims to propel the modernisation of Indian Army artillery, enhancing its operational readiness and firepower with the versatile K9 VAJRA-T guns capable of precision strikes even in extreme conditions, thereby supporting the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and generating over nine lakh man-days of employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024