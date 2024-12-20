Defence Ministry Inks Major Artillery Deal with L&T for K9 VAJRA-T Guns
The Indian Ministry of Defence has finalized a substantial contract with Larsen & Toubro Limited for 155 mm K9 VAJRA-T artillery guns at Rs 7,628.70 crore. This procurement is set to modernize artillery, boost operational capabilities, and generate significant employment, aligning with the Make-in-India initiative.
The Ministry of Defence has solidified a major contract with Larsen & Toubro Limited, valued at Rs 7,628.70 crore, for the acquisition of 155 mm/52 calibre K9 VAJRA-T self-propelled tracked artillery guns under the Buy (Indian) category.
The deal was signed by high-ranking officials from the Ministry and representatives of L&T in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
This strategic procurement aims to propel the modernisation of Indian Army artillery, enhancing its operational readiness and firepower with the versatile K9 VAJRA-T guns capable of precision strikes even in extreme conditions, thereby supporting the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and generating over nine lakh man-days of employment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
