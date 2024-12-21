Wall Street Rallies Amid Cooling Inflation Troubles

Wall Street experienced a robust surge on Friday, buoyed by inflation data that came in cooler than anticipated. This development helped investors shift focus away from potential risks, including a possible government shutdown and new tariff threats from President-elect Donald Trump.

The Commerce Department released data indicating that the PCE price index, a key inflation measure for the Federal Reserve, was lower than expected. This supported a narrative that inflation remains within the Fed's desired path to its 2% target, bringing relief to investors worried about runaway inflation.

Despite a busy week dominated by central bank activities, Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives committed to a vote to prevent a federal government shutdown. Global markets, however, showed mixed results, reflecting the complex dynamics at play in the current economic environment.

