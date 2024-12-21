Left Menu

Major Tax Overhaul On The Cards: GST Council's Decisions Loom Large

The 55th GST Council meeting is underway, focusing on reducing tax rates on health and life insurance while considering rate changes on 148 items. Key proposals include tax exemptions on insurance premiums, an extension of GST compensation, and potential hikes on sin goods and certain luxury items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 21-12-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 11:59 IST
Major Tax Overhaul On The Cards: GST Council's Decisions Loom Large
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 55th GST Council meeting commenced on Saturday, with high anticipations regarding tax reductions on health and life insurance among other agenda items. Chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the council is poised for significant decisions involving rate realignments on 148 different items.

A critical focus involves resetting GST charges on health and life insurance. A committee led by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary suggests exemptions for term life insurance and extending benefits for senior citizens' health coverage. Proposals also include granting relief from GST on premiums for individual policies under Rs 5 lakh, while maintaining an 18 per cent charge for those exceeding this limit.

The meeting will also explore lowering food delivery service taxes and adjusting rates for used vehicles. Discussions on expanding the compensation cess's tenure and deliberating over substantial rate adjustments on 'sin goods' are also anticipated. The GST Council seeks to alleviate financial pressures while aligning with national fiscal goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024