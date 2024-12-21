Left Menu

GST Council Decisions: New Rates and Exemptions Unveiled

The GST Council has levied an 18% GST on the margin value of used EV sales and clarified popcorn tax rates. Tax on ATF remains outside GST. The council deferred decisions on insurance premiums, post-flood cess, and quick commerce tax, aiming for further discussions and adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:59 IST
The GST Council has introduced an 18 percent GST on the margin of used electric vehicle sales, while exempting individual transactions. The same rate will apply to used non-electric vehicles, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The panel also addressed tax obligations on various types of popcorn, maintaining an 18 percent tax on caramelised variants, a 12 percent rate on pre-packed spiced options, and 5 percent on unpacked popcorn.

The council decided against including aviation turbine fuel (ATF) under GST, keeping it out of the 'one-nation-one-tax' framework. Other decisions on insurance premium taxes and quick commerce fees have been deferred, with further reviews planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

