Zepto Approaches USD 4 Billion in Annualised GOV: A Quick Commerce Triumph

Zepto, a major player in quick commerce, is nearing USD 4 billion in annualised gross order value (GOV), signifying significant growth. CEO Aadit Palicha announced a reduction in earnings and cash flow burn. The company's revenue more than doubled, with losses slightly reduced in the latest fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:50 IST
Zepto, a leading force in quick commerce, is on the verge of reaching an annualised gross order value (GOV) of USD 4 billion, marking a remarkable growth trajectory. Co-Founder and CEO Aadit Palicha disclosed this milestone, highlighting a 300% year-on-year increase and a 30% rise since January.

In a LinkedIn post, Palicha emphasized a significant reduction in the company's EBITDA and operating cash flow (OCF) burn by 50%. He expressed confidence in achieving EBITDA and OCF breakeven within months, underlining the successful expansion of new dark stores tracking towards profitability.

Data from Tofler shows that Zepto managed to slightly decrease its losses to Rs 1,248.6 crore in 2023-24 while more than doubling its revenue to Rs 4,454 crore. This financial progress comes ahead of its anticipated IPO, underscoring Zepto's robust market presence and growth potential.

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

