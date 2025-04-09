Zepto Approaches USD 4 Billion in Annualised GOV: A Quick Commerce Triumph

Zepto, a leading force in quick commerce, is on the verge of reaching an annualised gross order value (GOV) of USD 4 billion, marking a remarkable growth trajectory. Co-Founder and CEO Aadit Palicha disclosed this milestone, highlighting a 300% year-on-year increase and a 30% rise since January.

In a LinkedIn post, Palicha emphasized a significant reduction in the company's EBITDA and operating cash flow (OCF) burn by 50%. He expressed confidence in achieving EBITDA and OCF breakeven within months, underlining the successful expansion of new dark stores tracking towards profitability.

Data from Tofler shows that Zepto managed to slightly decrease its losses to Rs 1,248.6 crore in 2023-24 while more than doubling its revenue to Rs 4,454 crore. This financial progress comes ahead of its anticipated IPO, underscoring Zepto's robust market presence and growth potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)