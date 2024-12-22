V O Chidambaranar Port: Gateway to India's Green Hydrogen Future

V O Chidambaranar Port in Tamil Nadu has outlined plans to transform into India's Green Hydrogen-Ammonia hub with a Rs 41,860 crore investment. This initiative is part of efforts to boost the port's capacity and efficiency in handling cargo, officials announced.

The port has seen an increase in cargo throughput, handling 29.70 million tonnes up to December 19, 2024. To address this growth, strategic initiatives are being implemented to augment capacity and improve market share, including the allocation of 501 acres for green hydrogen and ammonia facilities.

Chairperson Susanta Kumar Purohit highlighted the port's strategic advantages, including its location on the East-West International sea route and its plans for a green hydrogen bunkering project. Infrastructure developments such as widening the entrance channel and constructing new berths are also underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)