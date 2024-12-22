India's Rise as a Sustainable Aviation Fuel Powerhouse: Opportunities and Challenges
India is poised to leverage its ethanol production and lipid feedstocks to become a leader in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). With support from IATA and a focus on decarbonization, efforts are underway to boost SAF production. Challenges remain, but India holds potential as a significant SAF hub.
India is positioning itself as a key player in the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by utilizing its abundant ethanol supplies and lipid feedstocks like non-edible industrial oils, according to a senior official from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
With the aim of decarbonizing the aviation sector, Indian airlines have been blending SAF with traditional aviation turbine fuel. Hemant Mistry, IATA's Director of Net Zero Transition, noted that while significant progress has been made, more work is required to fully develop the SAF ecosystem.
India, already the third-largest ethanol producer globally, has the potential to become a major SAF producer, Mistry said. The country is also on track to emerge as the world's third-largest aviation market, further solidifying its position as a future SAF hub in the region.
