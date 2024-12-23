News Corp's Strategic Acquisition of Foxtel
News Corp is set to acquire Foxtel from News Corp and Telstra, valuing the transaction at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. This strategic move aims to consolidate Media Corp's offerings and expand their media portfolio. The full implications of this acquisition will unfold in the coming months.
