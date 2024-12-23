News Corp's Strategic Acquisition of Foxtel

In a noteworthy development, News Corp is on track to acquire Foxtel, a significant player in the television industry, from News Corp itself and Telstra.

The deal, pegged at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion, marks a strategic move in News Corp's expansion efforts in its media offerings.

This acquisition is anticipated to bolster News Corp's presence in the media sector, with its effects expected to become clearer over the next few months.

(With inputs from agencies.)