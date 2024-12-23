Left Menu

News Corp's Strategic Acquisition of Foxtel

News Corp is set to acquire Foxtel from News Corp and Telstra, valuing the transaction at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. This strategic move aims to consolidate Media Corp's offerings and expand their media portfolio. The full implications of this acquisition will unfold in the coming months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 06:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 06:43 IST
News Corp's Strategic Acquisition of Foxtel

In a noteworthy development, News Corp is on track to acquire Foxtel, a significant player in the television industry, from News Corp itself and Telstra.

The deal, pegged at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion, marks a strategic move in News Corp's expansion efforts in its media offerings.

This acquisition is anticipated to bolster News Corp's presence in the media sector, with its effects expected to become clearer over the next few months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

