Left Menu

GSP Crop Science's IPO Journey: A New Chapter in AgroChem

GSP Crop Science Ltd plans an IPO to raise Rs 280 crore, with a mix of fresh shares and an Offer For Sale by promoters. A portion is earmarked for debt repayment and corporate purposes. The Ahmedabad-based company, known for its agrochemical expertise, saw profits surge in fiscal 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 13:55 IST
GSP Crop Science's IPO Journey: A New Chapter in AgroChem
  • Country:
  • India

GSP Crop Science Ltd, a pioneering agrochemical firm from Ahmedabad, has made a significant move towards raising capital, having filed preliminary IPO documents with the capital market regulator, SEBI.

The company's financial plan involves a fresh issue worth Rs 280 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 60 lakh equity shares by its promoters, as detailed in the Draft Red Herring prospectus (DRHP). This initiative also includes a special subscription reservation for employees.

The IPO proceeds, amounting to approximately Rs 200 crore, are intended for debt repayment and supporting general corporate purposes, underscoring GSP Crop Science's continued dedication to innovation in agrochemical development and manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024