Delhi High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to Ex-IAS Puja Khedkar Amid Fraud Allegations

The Delhi High Court has rejected former IAS officer Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea, citing serious allegations of fraud against the UPSC. The court emphasized the need for interrogation to unravel the conspiracy, and observed that Khedkar fraudulently claimed benefits using forged documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:14 IST
Puja Khedkar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court has denied the anticipatory bail plea of former IAS officer Puja Khedkar, while also vacating her interim protection. The court ruled that interrogation is crucial to investigate the alleged conspiracy in the fraud case.

Puja Khedkar faces charges for cheating and dishonestly claiming civil service benefits under OBC and disability quotas using forged documents. Despite her willingness to cooperate, the police argue that custodial interrogation is necessary to uncover the extent of the conspiracy.

The court has been informed of possible collusion with individuals in high-ranking positions, while the UPSC accuses Khedkar of perjury through false affidavits and claims. The case highlights significant concerns over the misuse of civil service exam provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

