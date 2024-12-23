Delhi High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to Ex-IAS Puja Khedkar Amid Fraud Allegations

The Delhi High Court has denied the anticipatory bail plea of former IAS officer Puja Khedkar, while also vacating her interim protection. The court ruled that interrogation is crucial to investigate the alleged conspiracy in the fraud case.

Puja Khedkar faces charges for cheating and dishonestly claiming civil service benefits under OBC and disability quotas using forged documents. Despite her willingness to cooperate, the police argue that custodial interrogation is necessary to uncover the extent of the conspiracy.

The court has been informed of possible collusion with individuals in high-ranking positions, while the UPSC accuses Khedkar of perjury through false affidavits and claims. The case highlights significant concerns over the misuse of civil service exam provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)