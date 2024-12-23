Switzerland Joins EU Sanctions Against Russia and Belarus

Switzerland has aligned itself with the European Union by adopting new sanctions against Russia and Belarus, announced the Swiss government on Monday. This decision came a week after the EU imposed restrictions on Moscow's vessels and entities in China that had engaged in trade with the Russian military.

The Swiss authorities have listed 54 individuals and 30 companies and organizations, whose assets will be frozen as of December 24. Additionally, 52 ships are banned from providing services in Switzerland. According to the government, these vessels are mainly tankers that make up part of Russia's 'shadow fleet,' circumventing the established price cap on Russian crude oil and petroleum products, or transporting military goods and stolen grain from Ukraine.

Furthermore, Switzerland has implemented travel and financial sanctions against 26 individuals and two organizations from Belarus, keeping in step with the European Union’s policy measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)