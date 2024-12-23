CISF Overhauls Posting Policy: Modernization and Balance at the Forefront

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced a revamped posting policy for its non-gazetted officers, a decision expected to impact more than 98,000 members of the force. This policy, which replaces the 2017 framework, focuses on equipping personnel with critical knowledge, technology, and skills to effectively tackle evolving security challenges while also improving work-life balance by addressing the personal needs of officers during their careers.

With its sanctioned strength at 194,053 members, the policy will span nearly 38 years of service for these officers. CISF has laid out a clear timeline for issuing posting orders. Retirees will receive their orders by December 31, women officers by January 15, couples by January 31, and all remaining officers by February 15. This structured timeline facilitates better planning for educational and personal family needs, as stated by Inspector General Samantaray.

In a bid to modernize and face emerging threats, the policy introduces domain experts in at least 10 key areas, including IT, aviation security, and anti-drone solutions, who will be trained at leading institutions. It also embraces choice-based posting for the first time, allowing personnel to list preferred locations. Additionally, approximately 60% of personnel will serve in home sectors, enhancing regional representation. CISF plans to advance sports excellence by collaborating with National Sports Federations and employing professional coaches.

