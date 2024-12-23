Left Menu

Insider Trading Settlement: Deloitte India's Ex-Employee Pays Rs 74 Lakh

Two individuals settled an insider trading case with SEBI, paying Rs 74 lakh in fees. Nimai Parekh and Rahil Dalal, implicated in the HDFC merger's confidential information breach, resolved the matter without admitting guilt. The settlement was sanctioned by SEBI's advisory committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:39 IST
Insider Trading Settlement: Deloitte India's Ex-Employee Pays Rs 74 Lakh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, two individuals, including a former Deloitte India employee, have resolved an insider trading case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by paying a settlement fee of Rs 74 lakh. The case revolved around alleged violations related to a merger announcement involving HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd.

Nimai Parekh and Rahil Dalal, the two implicated individuals, decided to settle without admitting or denying culpability. SEBI's investigation revealed that Parekh, a part of Deloitte's valuation team, had access to confidential information regarding the HDFC merger before it was publicly announced, making it a potential breach of insider trading laws.

The SEBI order, approved by its High Powered Advisory Committee, noted that Dalal, a close associate of Parekh, had procured and shared the sensitive information unlawfully. The settlement concluded after Parekh paid Rs 39 lakh, while Dalal paid Rs 35 lakh, bringing an end to the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024