Websol Energy's New Solar Venture Set to Shine in 2025

Websol Energy System Limited is expanding its operations by doubling the capacity of its Falta plant in West Bengal. The company has invested Rs 220 crore in the project, with commercial production of PV cells expected to start in July 2025.

Websol Energy System Limited announced on Monday its plans to initiate commercial production of photovoltaic (PV) cells in July 2025. This development will occur at the company's expanded facility in West Bengal.

In October, Websol Energy successfully doubled the capacity of its 600 MW cell line at its Falta plant. The company invested a significant sum of Rs 220 crore for this expansion.

The new cell line is projected to be installed and operational in the first quarter of 2025-26. An official exchange filing states that necessary purchases and advance payments have already been made to ensure production commences by July 2025.

