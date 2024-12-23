Left Menu

U.S. Consumer Confidence Dips as Post-Election Optimism Wanes

In December, U.S. consumer confidence saw an unexpected decline as post-election optimism diminished and concerns over future business conditions arose. The Conference Board reported a decrease in its consumer confidence index from November's 112.8 to 104.7, missing economists' predictions of an increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:44 IST
U.S. Consumer Confidence Dips as Post-Election Optimism Wanes
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn, U.S. consumer confidence weakened in December, punctuating the end of post-election optimism and ushering in apprehensions about future economic conditions.

The Conference Board announced on Monday that its widely watched consumer confidence index sagged to 104.7, a notable decline from November's revised figure of 112.8. This movement countered the expectations of economists surveyed by Reuters, who had anticipated the index would rise to 113.3 instead of the initially reported 111.7.

According to Dana Peterson, the chief economist at the Conference Board, there's a dual perspective at play: while consumer sentiment regarding current labor markets continues to exhibit strength, consistent with favorable recent employment and unemployment data, views on business conditions have turned more pessimistic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024