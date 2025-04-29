Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Pioneers Green Revolution with Ambitious Solar Energy Targets

Uttar Pradesh is spearheading a green revolution by targeting 500 gigawatts of solar energy by 2030. The state signed MOUs with the Smart Energy Council of Australia and Hinduja Group, aiming to establish solar parks, enhance employment, and promote rooftop solar under various schemes.

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is making significant strides toward a green revolution. In a bold move, it has signed agreements with the Smart Energy Council of Australia and the Hinduja Group. This effort is part of the state's ambition to generate 500 gigawatts of solar energy by 2030, focusing on transforming areas like Bundelkhand and Vindhya into solar hubs.

The government aims to expand solar capacity, thereby boosting local employment across sectors like panel manufacturing, installation, maintenance, grid integration, and transmission. The introduction of the Solar Mitra Yojana is expected to create a skilled workforce to support these initiatives.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, the state has made substantial progress since 2017, increasing solar production tenfold. Projects include establishing solar parks in cities like Jhansi, Chitrakoot, and Kanpur, transforming Noida and others into solar cities, and promoting rooftop installations. Notably, the Bundelkhand Expressway is set to be India's first solar expressway, showcasing a commitment to sustainable infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

