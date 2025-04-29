IREDA Revamps Leadership with Strategic Executive Appointments
IREDA has announced the appointment of three new executive directors, effective April 28. Sushant Kumar Dey, Surendra Kumar Sharma, and Dhiraj Mehta have been promoted to executive directors, taking charge of projects and finance. Additionally, Durre Shahwar has been appointed as General Manager of Human Resources.
IREDA has made significant changes to its senior management, promoting key figures within the company. Effective April 28, three professionals have ascended to executive director roles, shaping the future leadership in pivotal areas.
Sushant Kumar Dey transitions from his role as General Manager of Projects to Executive Director, overseeing project initiatives. Concurrently, Surendra Kumar Sharma and Dhiraj Mehta take over as Executive Directors of Finance and Accounts, a step up from their previous positions as General Managers.
Additionally, Durre Shahwar has been named General Manager of Human Resources, elevated from her former role as Additional General Manager. These strategic appointments align with IREDA's mission to strengthen its leadership framework as it continues to finance renewable energy projects across India.
