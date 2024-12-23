Pemex Tackles Supplier Debt with Staggered Payments

Mexican state oil company Pemex has announced plans to make staggered debt payments to its suppliers over the next few months. President Claudia Sheinbaum shared this update during a press conference on Monday.

Sheinbaum specified that the payments will be allocated across December, January, and February, though the exact amounts remain undisclosed. This move aims to provide financial assurance to suppliers.

President Sheinbaum emphasized that all suppliers, owed money by Pemex, will receive payments as promised, highlighting a commitment to settling the outstanding debts efficiently.

