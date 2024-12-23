Pemex Tackles Supplier Debt with Staggered Payments
The Mexican state oil company Pemex plans to make staggered debt payments to suppliers in December, January, and February, according to President Claudia Sheinbaum. Although the exact amounts were not disclosed, Sheinbaum assured that all suppliers owed money by Pemex will be paid in due course.
Mexican state oil company Pemex has announced plans to make staggered debt payments to its suppliers over the next few months. President Claudia Sheinbaum shared this update during a press conference on Monday.
Sheinbaum specified that the payments will be allocated across December, January, and February, though the exact amounts remain undisclosed. This move aims to provide financial assurance to suppliers.
President Sheinbaum emphasized that all suppliers, owed money by Pemex, will receive payments as promised, highlighting a commitment to settling the outstanding debts efficiently.
