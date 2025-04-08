Arunachal Pradesh Advocates for Climate and Development Funding in Finance Commission Meet

In a pivotal address, Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein urged the 16th Finance Commission for dedicated funds to bolster the state's climate-resilient infrastructure and manage natural disasters more effectively.

Mein highlighted Arunachal's significant environmental contributions and the unique challenges posed by its mountainous terrain, advocating for a 'Green Bonus' for maintaining its vast forest cover, vital for the nation's carbon absorption and biodiversity conservation.

He also emphasized the need for investment in agriculture and hydropower, crucial for regional development and national energy security, while presenting the state's strategic location and advocating tailored resource allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)