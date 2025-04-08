Arunachal Pradesh Advocates for Climate and Development Funding in Finance Commission Meet
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein addressed the 16th Finance Commission regarding the urgent need for funding dedicated to climate-resilient infrastructure, disaster management, and rural resource restoration. Mein highlighted challenges from natural disasters and advocated for a 'Green Bonus' for forest preservation, emphasizing the state's strategic and environmental significance.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal address, Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein urged the 16th Finance Commission for dedicated funds to bolster the state's climate-resilient infrastructure and manage natural disasters more effectively.
Mein highlighted Arunachal's significant environmental contributions and the unique challenges posed by its mountainous terrain, advocating for a 'Green Bonus' for maintaining its vast forest cover, vital for the nation's carbon absorption and biodiversity conservation.
He also emphasized the need for investment in agriculture and hydropower, crucial for regional development and national energy security, while presenting the state's strategic location and advocating tailored resource allocation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Disaster Management Gets Proactive with New Amendment Bill
Parliament Passes Bill for Proactive, Tech-Driven Disaster Management
Reinforcing Resilience: Parliament Passes Disaster Management Amendment Bill
TMC Calls for Scrutiny of Controversial Disaster Management Bill
Debate Erupts Over Centralization in India's Disaster Management Bill