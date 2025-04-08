Left Menu

Jio Finance Introduces Digital Loan Against Securities

Jio Finance Limited launched a digital Loan Against Securities (LAS) with an interest rate starting at 9.99%. The product enables customers to leverage investments like shares and mutual funds without selling them. Accessible via the JioFinance app, the initiative is part of a broader digital strategy to enhance financial service accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:40 IST
Jio Finance Introduces Digital Loan Against Securities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jio Finance Limited, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm of Jio Financial Services, has unveiled a new digital financial product: Loan Against Securities (LAS). This innovative product allows customers to access funds quickly by leveraging their existing investments, such as shares and mutual funds, without the need to liquidate them.

Available through the JioFinance app, LAS offers loans of up to Rs 1 crore, with interest rates starting at 9.99%. The process is entirely digital, and loans get approved in minutes. Customers can benefit from short-term liquidity without derailing their long-term financial plans as the service accommodates their individual risk profiles.

According to Kusal Roy, MD and CEO of Jio Finance Ltd., LAS is part of JFL's digital strategy aiming to transform customer interaction with financial services. The JioFinance app also provides a wide array of financial services, including insurance and investment tracking, making it a comprehensive financial management tool for users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025