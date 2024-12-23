Left Menu

Goa Congress Leaders Collaborate with Prakash Ambedkar on Social Justice Agenda

Goa Congress President Amit Patkar and other political figures met with Prakash Ambedkar to discuss current political issues and challenges to social justice. The meeting emphasized protecting constitutional rights and opposing divisive forces. Meanwhile, tensions rose in Parliament over alleged disrespect towards Ambedkar, leading to protests and injuries.

Updated: 23-12-2024 23:01 IST
Goa Congress President Amit Patkar, South Goa MP Viriato Fernandes met grandson of BR Ambedkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In a significant political meeting, Goa Congress President Amit Patkar, alongside South Goa MP Capt. Viriato Fernandes and OBC Chairman Nitin Chopdekar, engaged in discussions with Prakash Ambedkar, a revered leader and the grandson of Dr. BR Ambedkar. According to a press release issued on Monday, the conversations were centered around the present political climate and the rising challenges that jeopardize the principles of social justice, equality, and democracy championed by Dr. Ambedkar.

Prakash Ambedkar, revered for his unwavering dedication to carrying forward his grandfather's legacy, conveyed his perspectives on the current political scene and the imperative to safeguard the constitutional rights of marginalized groups, as per the release. Discussions also touched upon the crucial role of opposition parties in rallying against divisive elements, ensuring governmental accountability, and reaffirming the ideals embedded in the Indian Constitution. The meeting underscored the need for inclusive development and policies that prioritize societal welfare, especially concerning the underprivileged.

The release quoted a statement reinforcing Ambedkar's continuous influence, inspiring efforts towards achieving a fair and equitable society. Congress remains committed to protecting the constitutional values of liberty, equality, and fraternity as envisioned by Babasaheb Ambedkar. This engagement underscores a mutual commitment to tackling major concerns affecting Goa's populace and reinforces their collective determination to uphold Ambedkar's legacy.

Meanwhile, political turbulence unfolded as opposition parties accused Home Minister Amit Shah of disrespecting Ambedkar, a claim dismissed by the BJP leadership. Due to Shah's alleged remarks, both the Treasury and Opposition sides staged protests in and outside the Parliament last week, culminating in a scuffle that left BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput with injuries.

The BJP MPs organized a protest against Congress in the Parliament, accusing the party of dishonoring Babasaheb Ambedkar. In a counter-move, INDIA Bloc MPs led by Rahul Gandhi demanded Amit Shah's resignation over his remarks. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also claimed he was shoved by BJP MPs, leading to a confrontation as both parties fervently staged protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

