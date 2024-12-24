Left Menu

Delhi High Court Reviews Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea in Ankit Sharma Murder Case

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice on Tahir Hussain's bail plea in connection with the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots. Hussain argues for bail due to inadequate evidence and seeks parity with previously bailed co-accused individuals. Further hearings are set for January 15.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday addressed a notice concerning the bail plea of Tahir Hussain, a member of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) who aims to contest the Delhi Assembly elections. The plea relates to the murder case of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the tumultuous 2020 North East Delhi riots.

Presiding over the proceedings, Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta scheduled additional arguments for January 15. Hussain's legal team contends the absence of robust evidence against him, emphasizing his claim for bail on parity grounds. They argue that witness testimonies lack credibility, proposing that police statements show contradictions, thus undermining their reliability.

Previously in May, the Delhi High Court had granted bail to three individuals implicated in Sharma's killing, underlining the principle that bail is customary in protracted trials. As legal proceedings stretched on, with Sharma's murder rooted in the explosive context of February 24, 2020, when violence spurred by the Citizenship Amendment Act tensions led to numerous casualties, the court called for justice amid challenging circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

