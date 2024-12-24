GEF Approves $204.3 Million for UNDP’s Global Climate and Nature Projects

In a significant move to address the global climate and nature crisis, the Global Environment Facility (GEF) has approved US$204.3 million to support the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in its efforts across 121 countries. This funding will leverage an additional $1.9 billion in co-financing, ensuring broad-based, scalable interventions aimed at safeguarding both people and the planet. The total funding, approved during the GEF Council Meeting from December 16-20, adds up to over $668.3 million in grants distributed among 14 GEF Agencies through the GEF Trust Fund, the Least Developed Countries Fund (LCDF), and the Special Climate Change Fund (SCCF).

This funding will directly benefit over 9.4 million people, with a specific focus on 4.8 million women. It aims to scale up efforts to achieve a nature-positive and climate-resilient future, particularly through land restoration and improved environmental stewardship. More than 3 million hectares of land—roughly the size of Belgium—are set to benefit from improved management and restoration efforts. These initiatives will be crucial in reversing environmental degradation while also contributing to long-term community resilience.

c UN Assistant Secretary General and Director of UNDP’s Bureau for Policy and Programme Support, emphasized the importance of community-driven change, saying, "Our role as UNDP is to support change from the ground up. Indigenous groups, women, and marginalized communities will continue to receive the support they need through these additional funds. We must double-down on this approach to transform systems and deliver impactful change."

Major Investment in Community-Led Initiatives

A significant portion of the funds—$71.3 million—will be allocated to the GEF Small Grants Programme (SGP), which is implemented by UNDP. This program, focusing on innovation, scaling, and social inclusion, will reach 119 countries and continue to provide direct financial support to Indigenous Peoples and local communities. The SGP aims to restore 150,000 hectares of land, protect 60,000 hectares of marine areas, and manage 2.5 million hectares of landscapes. It also intends to enhance marine ecosystem management by safeguarding 160,000 hectares.

Tackling Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Toxic Chemicals

The approved funding will also enable UNDP to address harmful greenhouse gas emissions and the disposal of toxic chemicals. Notably, several initiatives target pollution in China and Eswatini, with plans to reduce plastic waste and eliminate polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) found in electrical transformers. These projects are vital for improving air and water quality while contributing to global climate goals.

Sustainability in Tourism and Agriculture

Two major programs will also receive additional funding to address sustainability in tourism and agriculture:

iCOAST Programme: Focused on the tourism sector, this initiative spans 14 countries and aims to promote sustainable tourism practices. The funding will tackle the removal of toxic chemicals and waste from tourism supply chains, protect overused natural resources, and develop circular tourism practices. Furthermore, it will mobilize private sector finance to support the transition to sustainable businesses in the tourism sector, which accounts for about 10% of the global economy and creates one in four new jobs worldwide.

FARM+ Programme: The second phase of the FARM programme will expand into eight additional countries, providing farmers with tools and insurance mechanisms to protect against crop yield losses due to pests and agrochemical overuse. This initiative promotes sustainable agriculture practices, reforms subsidies, and strengthens climate resilience in farming communities.

Scaling Integrated Solutions for Global Challenges

Xiaofang Zhou, Director of the UNDP Chemicals and Waste Hub, highlighted the importance of these initiatives, saying, "The strong support for these projects is critical to scaling integrated solutions needed to fight the challenges we face. Communities on the frontlines of crises have already shown their capacity to drive change and find innovative solutions to these challenges."

The collective effort supported by these initiatives will help build a stronger future for communities around the world, driving systemic change while addressing the urgent climate and nature crises.

Looking Ahead: A Stronger Future for People and Planet

With these newly approved funds, the GEF and UNDP are reinforcing their commitment to empowering vulnerable communities, restoring ecosystems, and promoting sustainable development. By combining local knowledge with global resources, the initiative aims to create lasting environmental, economic, and social impacts—ensuring a better and more resilient future for generations to come.