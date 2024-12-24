Barnacle Crisis: Galicia's Treasured Delicacy at Risk

On the rugged shores of Spain's Costa da Morte, fishermen in wetsuits brave the crashing waves to harvest barnacles, a sought-after delicacy during the Christmas season. The gooseneck barnacle, a cornerstone of Galicia's culinary tradition, is now endangered due to climate change impacts.

Climate change is altering sea temperatures and wave patterns, significantly affecting barnacle populations that thrive in colder waters. A University of Vigo study underlines these challenges. The prized shellfish can fetch up to 200 euros per kilogram, escalating illegal fishing activities despite regulations that limit daily harvests.

Israel Martinez, an auctioneer at A Coruna fish market, laments the stark reduction in barnacle numbers over recent years. Licensed barnacle pickers, or percebeiros, urge enhanced policing against poaching, stressing the occupation's inherent dangers. With dwindling worker numbers, the future of the industry appears uncertain.

