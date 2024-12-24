Left Menu

Barnacle Crisis: Galicia's Treasured Delicacy at Risk

The valuable gooseneck barnacles from Spain's Galicia region face a decline caused by climate change, with rising sea temperatures and changing wave patterns impacting their habitats. Despite regulations, illegal fishing thrives, and fishermen call for stronger enforcement to preserve their dwindling trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 13:30 IST
Barnacle Crisis: Galicia's Treasured Delicacy at Risk

On the rugged shores of Spain's Costa da Morte, fishermen in wetsuits brave the crashing waves to harvest barnacles, a sought-after delicacy during the Christmas season. The gooseneck barnacle, a cornerstone of Galicia's culinary tradition, is now endangered due to climate change impacts.

Climate change is altering sea temperatures and wave patterns, significantly affecting barnacle populations that thrive in colder waters. A University of Vigo study underlines these challenges. The prized shellfish can fetch up to 200 euros per kilogram, escalating illegal fishing activities despite regulations that limit daily harvests.

Israel Martinez, an auctioneer at A Coruna fish market, laments the stark reduction in barnacle numbers over recent years. Licensed barnacle pickers, or percebeiros, urge enhanced policing against poaching, stressing the occupation's inherent dangers. With dwindling worker numbers, the future of the industry appears uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024