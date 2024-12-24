Swift Justice: Delhi Police Cracks Theft Case in Record Time

In a commendable display of efficiency, Delhi Police resolved a theft case involving Rs 2.28 lakhs and a laptop within six hours of its reporting. Authorities apprehended the suspect and recovered the stolen goods promptly, according to official sources.

The case commenced on December 22 when Hiten Asher, a businessman from Gujarat operating in Kerala, filed a complaint at the Tilak Marg Police Station. He reported the theft of his backpack, containing significant cash and a laptop, from his stall at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Following this, authorities initiated a case under sections 305(a)/331(1)/317(2) of the BNS.

The investigative team meticulously reviewed CCTV footage from around the crime scene and identified escape routes potentially used by the culprit. Leveraging local intelligence, they successfully captured the accused, identified as 25-year-old Suraj from a slum near Narela Railway Station. The police recovered the entire stolen amount and the laptop from him. The investigation remains ongoing, with more updates expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)