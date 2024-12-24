Famine Crisis in Sudan: Aid Disruption Amidst Civil War Worsens

The famine crisis in Sudan has sharply intensified, stretching across five regions, with a likelihood of extending to five more by May, according to the global hunger monitor. Ongoing civil conflict severely hampers the distribution of essential humanitarian aid needed to combat this catastrophic starvation scenario.

Conditions in Abu Shouk and al-Salam, prominent camps in North Darfur, alongside communities in the Nuba Mountains, have been declared famine-stricken by the Famine Review Committee. This dire situation, which initially emerged in August, persists at the Zamzam camp, with further expansion expected in North Darfur.

The Integrated Food Phase Classification (IPC) warns about 24.6 million Sudanese being in dire need of food assistance, a substantial rise from earlier predictions. The Sudanese government's obstructive actions are hindering international efforts, posing substantial challenges to addressing this escalating humanitarian emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)