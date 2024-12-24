Left Menu

Famine Crisis in Sudan: Aid Disruption Amidst Civil War Worsens

The famine in Sudan is worsening, expanding to multiple regions as civil war disrupts vital humanitarian aid. The global hunger monitor reports that half of Sudan's population now urgently requires food aid. International efforts to mitigate the crisis face significant political challenges exacerbated by government interference and military conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The famine crisis in Sudan has sharply intensified, stretching across five regions, with a likelihood of extending to five more by May, according to the global hunger monitor. Ongoing civil conflict severely hampers the distribution of essential humanitarian aid needed to combat this catastrophic starvation scenario.

Conditions in Abu Shouk and al-Salam, prominent camps in North Darfur, alongside communities in the Nuba Mountains, have been declared famine-stricken by the Famine Review Committee. This dire situation, which initially emerged in August, persists at the Zamzam camp, with further expansion expected in North Darfur.

The Integrated Food Phase Classification (IPC) warns about 24.6 million Sudanese being in dire need of food assistance, a substantial rise from earlier predictions. The Sudanese government's obstructive actions are hindering international efforts, posing substantial challenges to addressing this escalating humanitarian emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

