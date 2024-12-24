Left Menu

FTSE 100 and Midcap Gains: A Pre-Christmas Market Rally

The UK's FTSE 100 index rose amid low trading volumes ahead of Christmas, driven by gains in the chemicals and energy sectors. Homebuilder Vistry issued its third profit warning, causing its shares to fall sharply. The British economy is facing challenges due to budget announcements and policy rate expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:00 IST
FTSE 100 and Midcap Gains: A Pre-Christmas Market Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's FTSE 100 index climbed for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with a 0.4% gain, anticipating its largest one-day rise in more than two weeks. This uptick occurred amid low trading volumes as the Christmas break approaches.

Driving the gains were the chemicals sector, which rose by 1.3%, and industrial metal miners, which tracked a 0.7% increase in copper prices, buoyed by hopes for fiscal stimulus in China. The energy sector mirrored these gains, also rising by 0.7% amid a slight increase in oil prices.

However, homebuilder Vistry suffered a 16.3% plunge after issuing its third profit warning since October, adversely affecting the household goods and home construction index. Meanwhile, Persimmon fell 2.4%, and the broader UK economy faces headwinds following recent tax increase announcements and cautious monetary policy signals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024