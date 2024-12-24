FTSE 100 and Midcap Gains: A Pre-Christmas Market Rally

The UK's FTSE 100 index climbed for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with a 0.4% gain, anticipating its largest one-day rise in more than two weeks. This uptick occurred amid low trading volumes as the Christmas break approaches.

Driving the gains were the chemicals sector, which rose by 1.3%, and industrial metal miners, which tracked a 0.7% increase in copper prices, buoyed by hopes for fiscal stimulus in China. The energy sector mirrored these gains, also rising by 0.7% amid a slight increase in oil prices.

However, homebuilder Vistry suffered a 16.3% plunge after issuing its third profit warning since October, adversely affecting the household goods and home construction index. Meanwhile, Persimmon fell 2.4%, and the broader UK economy faces headwinds following recent tax increase announcements and cautious monetary policy signals.

