Bosnia’s Snowfall Chaos: A Nation Paralyzed

Severe snowfall crippled Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday, leaving tens of thousands of homes without power and causing travel havoc. The snow blocked roads, cut off access to some towns, and prompted authorities to restrict heavy vehicle movement while advising citizens to avoid travel.

Power outages hit more than 170,000 households, predominantly in the northern and western regions, impacting heating and water supplies. The heavy snow also caused railway traffic to come to a standstill and forced the closure of schools and kindergartens across affected areas.

The town of Drvar was completely isolated, with residents unable to leave or receive outside assistance. Additionally, numerous vehicles were trapped overnight in snow drifts, with rescue operations extending into the early hours of Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)