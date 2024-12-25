Kremlin calls U.S. transfer of funds to Kyiv covered by frozen Russian asset profits 'theft'

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that $1 billion reportedly sent to Ukraine by Washington via the World Bank and covered by profits generated by frozen Russian assets amounted to theft.

"This money has been stolen from us. And those reserves that are blocked, they are also blocked absolutely illegally. This is contrary to all norms and rules," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

"Such illegal actions, including the transfer of this billion, may, of course, in the long term become a reason for our legal action. And we will, of course, use every opportunity to protect our rights and our property rights."

