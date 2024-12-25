Left Menu

Nepal's Christian community celebrates Christmas

A special Christmas celebration was organized at the Nepal Academy hall here on Wednesday at the initiative of the Nepal Christian Federation.Jesus Christ has given freedom, love and peace to the entire human community.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 15:49 IST
Nepal's Christian community celebrates Christmas
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Christian community in Nepal celebrated Christmas with great enthusiasm Wednesday, as the government declared a public holiday for the occasion.

Nearly 1,000 Christians attended the mass prayer at Nepal's largest church - the Assumption Church at Bhanimandal in Lalitpur district - on Tuesday night. President Ramchandra Poudel extended best wishes to the Christian community on the occasion. He also expressed the confidence that such festivals would further strengthen national unity and promote harmony. A special Christmas celebration was organized at the Nepal Academy hall here on Wednesday at the initiative of the Nepal Christian Federation.

''Jesus Christ has given freedom, love and peace to the entire human community. We are celebrating Christmas on this day, remembering all the three gifts he has given us,'' said C B Gahatraj, president of the federation.

Christmas trees decorated with colourful lights were placed in all the churches, major hotels and departmental stores in Kathmandu to mark the occasion. Hotels, restaurants and nightclubs are jam-packed by youths both from Christian and non-Christian communities.

It is estimated that the Christian community comprise around 2 per cent of Nepal's total population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024