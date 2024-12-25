Amit Shah inaugurates over 10,000 newly established Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday dedicated more than 10,000 newly established Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (M-PACS), dairy cooperatives, and fisheries cooperatives to the nation. At the ICAR Convention Centre, Pusa, New Delhi, Shah distributed registration certificates, RuPay Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), and micro ATMs to the newly formed cooperative societies during a national conference on cooperatives. These financial tools aim to enhance credit accessibility at the panchayat level, promoting financial inclusion and enabling the rural population to benefit from various schemes while contributing to the nation's economic progress.

The event was attended by Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, along with several senior officials and dignitaries. The establishment of the new M-PACS is expected to foster the growth of cooperative institutions in rural areas. These multipurpose PACS include credit societies, dairy cooperatives, and fisheries cooperatives.

During the conference, Shah highlighted the importance of empowering local communities, particularly women-led panchayats, through cooperative societies. The newly established M-PACS are anticipated to play a significant role in promoting self-reliance and economic empowerment in rural areas. They will not only offer financial services but also provide a platform for rural communities to collaborate effectively.

Shah, during a recent visit to Tripura, emphasised the government's focus on strengthening cooperative institutions across the country, including the Northeast. He underscored the cooperative sector as the backbone of India's rural economy, serving as a key driver of financial inclusion, rural agriculture development, cottage industries, employment generation, and the empowerment of women and society at large. Since the establishment of the Ministry of Cooperation in July 2021, the government has taken significant steps to revitalise the foundational institutions of the cooperative sector, particularly PACS. New model bye-laws have been introduced, and the scope of PACS activities has been expanded to ensure their viability and sustainability.

To realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Sehkar Se Samriddhi (prosperity through cooperation), Shah has set a target to establish a cooperative institution in every panchayat across the country within the next five years. In September 2024, a Margdarshika (guideline) was issued to facilitate the formation of Multipurpose PACS (M-PACS), ensuring the effective functioning of the two lakh M-PACS planned nationwide.

Of the 10,496 newly created Multipurpose PACS, dairy, and fisheries cooperatives, 3,523 M-PACS, 6,288 dairy cooperatives, and 685 fisheries cooperatives have been registered so far. The national conference witnessed the participation of approximately 1,200 delegates, including 400 representatives from M-PACS, 700 from cooperative dairies, and 100 from fisheries cooperatives, alongside officials from state governments, the Ministry of Cooperation, and related organisations.

The conference served as a platform to discuss strategies for enhancing the operational capabilities of these newly formed cooperative societies. It also deliberated on opportunities to stabilise the livelihoods of farmers and rural communities, provide additional sources of income, and promote sustainable agricultural practices. (ANI)

