"Scheme doesn't exist, yet they are registering people for it": Shehzad Poonawalla after Delhi govt issue notices disowning AAP schemes

Following notices issued by senior Delhi government officials disowning the ruling AAP's registration process for two of its schemes in the national capital, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday slammed the Atishi dispensation. "Instead of giving a report card of what they have done in the last 10 years, AAP has again shared a false victim card... The scheme doesn't exist, yet they are registering people for it... How many women have received Rs 1000 in Punjab?" Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Delhi Assembly LoP Vijender Gupta wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, stating that it has become a hallmark of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to make "false announcements" before elections to "entice voters" and then abandon them after gaining power. "The AAP-led Delhi Government, in March 2024, just before the Lok Sabha Election, announced the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana', aiming to provide all women aged above 18 years with monthly financial support of Rs 1000/- starting from 15 April 2024. However, the scheme never took off and remained only on paper, like other similar announcements by the AAP Government in Delhi," Vijender Gupta stated in his letter.

The BJP leader further stated that it has been a modus operandi of the Aam Aadmi Party to announce a scheme before elections to lure voters and then discard it after winning the elections. Vijender Gupta alleged that the scheme to provide Rs 1100/- per month in financial support to women in Punjab was never implemented.

"Again, with the Lok Sabha Election 2024 approaching, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Punjab re-announced the scheme to provide Rs 1100/- per month in financial support to women. However, the scheme was again never implemented. It has become a symbol of the AAP government to make false announcements before elections to entice voters, only to abandon them once in power," he added. This follows the Delhi government's Women and Child Development (WCD) department issuing a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. The department stated that no such scheme has been officially notified.

"It is clarified that no such scheme has been notified by the Delhi Government," the department said in the notice published in national newspapers on Wednesday. "It is emphasised that since no such scheme exists, the question of accepting forms/applications for registration under this non-existent scheme does not arise. Any private individual or political party collecting forms/applications or gathering information from applicants in the name of this scheme is committing fraud and has no authority," the notice said.

Following the publication of the notices in several media outlets, the main opposition party in Delhi, BJP, slammed Kejriwal, alleging digital fraud. (ANI)

