Tragic Incidents in Karnataka: Fire and Road Accident Claim Lives

A devotee of Lord Ayyappa has succumbed to injuries from a fire incident in Hubballi. Seven are still receiving treatment, while compensation is being considered. In a separate road accident in Kalaburagi, three people died, and nine were injured when a truck collided with a vehicle and a bike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 10:34 IST
Karnataka Home Minister visited the KMC-RI (Photo: G Parameshwara/X). Image Credit: ANI
In an unfortunate turn of events, a devotee of Lord Ayyappa who suffered injuries in a fire accident in Hubballi on December 23 has passed away. The incident reportedly stemmed from a gas leak, injuring several Ayyappa devotees.

The Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute in Hubballi is currently treating the remaining seven victims. State Home Minister G. Parameshwara made a personal hospital visit to check on the injured, promising to seek compensation for them from the Chief Minister's relief fund.

The region also saw a tragic road accident in Kalaburagi's Gobbur village, where a collision involving a sugarcane-laden truck, a tour vehicle, and a motorcycle resulted in three deaths and nine injuries. The police identified the deceased as Vinita, Anoop, and Basavaraj, with the injured transported to the hospital for medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

