Belagavi to Host Historic 'Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan' Event in December

In an effort to honor the 100th anniversary of the 1924 Congress convention, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar revealed plans for a large-scale public meeting dubbed the 'Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan' convention set for December 27 in Belagavi. Announced during a press conference, the event will unfold in Mahatma Gandi Navanagara.

The convention will convene on the same 80-acre land where the 1924 convention took place, with Congress's own Mallikarjun Kharge presiding over the meeting, a point of pride for the party. Several activities are planned to commemorate the anniversary, including releasing a reprinted report of the original convention and unveiling a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The event anticipates participation from noteworthy leaders, headlined by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, alongside the Chief Minister and other senior officials. However, political tensions were hinted at with Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar's discontent over his invitation, which Shivakumar addressed by assuring personal attention to the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)