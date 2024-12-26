Left Menu

Midcap and Smallcap Stocks Shine Bright in 2024: A Boon for Retail Investors

In 2024, smallcap and midcap stocks on Dalal Street significantly outperformed, buoyed by strong domestic liquidity, retail investor participation, and government initiatives. Despite global uncertainties, sectors like real estate, infrastructure, and healthcare thrived, making this year remarkable for retail investors seeking substantial returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:46 IST
In 2024, smallcap and midcap stocks on Dalal Street emerged as top performers, delivering impressive returns to investors. This surge was fueled by robust domestic liquidity and active participation from retail investors. Additionally, policy support and strong sectoral performance drove the market to new heights.

Experts credit the booming midcap and smallcap indices to resilient domestic factors such as infrastructure development and robust consumption. The indices have consistently outperformed, bolstered by domestic liquidity, retail enthusiasm, and government programs like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Despite global economic uncertainties, India's robust domestic market, coupled with technological advancements and favorable government initiatives, ensured a resilient performance in 2024. Analysts remain optimistic, projecting continued growth in the years ahead, thanks to schemes like Atmanirbhar Bharat and PM Gati Shakti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

